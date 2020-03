Several Maine movie theaters have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

The Cinemagic Theaters announced that its Maine locations will close effective Wednesday.

The theaters in Westbrook, South Portland and Saco will be closed through April 7th.

Theaters in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have already closed.

Regal Cinemas, which has locations in Maine, closed its theaters on Tuesday.

Flagship Cinemas has also closed its Maine locations temporarily.