Some Maine Coast Hospital staff could strike if contract issues aren't fixed

Some staff at Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth may decide to strike if contract issues are not worked out.

Unionized technicians from several departments including cardio-pulmonary, radiology, laboratory, and the operating room have given the green light to their bargaining team to call a strike if necessary.

That from the Maine State Nurses Association, the union that represents both the employees.

The union says contract negotiations have been ongoing for more than two years.

They say the main issues include patient care, secure benefits, and fair wages.

Hospital leadership says the top priority is the safety of patients, visitors, and employees.

While no date for a strike has been set, administrators say if it happens, they will work with a national staffing company to prevent any disruption in patient care.