Some Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations see long wait times

Some people have found long wait times when visiting the Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations.

One man told us Monday, he waited two and a half hours in Bangor.

According to the Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, it's not uncommon this time of year to have lines of people waiting for services.

But due to some staffing issues, the length of time a person may have to wait these days is a little longer than average.

Matthew Dunlap, Secretary of State, said, "We have roughly about 100 people in our field offices. Right now, we have about 14 vacancies. If our windows are fully manned, we have wait times of as few as five minutes. We just rolled out Real ID, which is not a significant factor, but it does take longer to produce."

Dunlap says it's better to plan your visit during the middle of the day, during the middle of the week, and during the middle of the month.

If you're interested in applying for one of the jobs the department has open, visit maine.gov.