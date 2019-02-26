Some Bangor residents want to keep pet chickens

A public meeting on Tuesday night gave members of the public a chance to weigh in on keeping domestic chickens in residential Bangor.

On this issue there were people both for and against.

Those against talked about problems the chickens might cause - or the animals they may attract..

Aidan Doughty was among the pro-chicken camp.

He said he used to have them as therapy animals, but was told where he lives was not zoned for it...

"I would come home and I will talk to them and they would relieve all my stress, it was really nice," said Doughty. "Yeah, I think it went pretty well. I'm hoping they will say yes to having chickens, but you never know."

The issue will be discussed by the full council at a future meeting.