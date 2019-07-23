Some Bangor Savings Bank customers report fraudulent transactions

Some Bangor Savings Bank customers saw charges on their accounts Tuesday that they did not authorize.

A bank official says there was a higher than normal number of calls from customers who noticed the problems.

The bank says there were fraudulent debit card transactions tried through a national retailer.

The bank is not specifying which retailer it involved.

They say there was not a breach of customer information nor any loss of data at the bank.

Bangor Savings says customers are not responsible for any fraudulent transactions they see on their account.

If you have concerns about things on your bank statement, call the help center at 877-226-4671.