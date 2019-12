The people at Solstice Senior Living in Bangor are doing what they can for families and kids in need this holiday season and they could use your help.

On Friday, the facility will host a spaghetti dinner to benefit “Toys for Tots.”

They're asking you to bring a new and unwrapped toy in exchange for the warm meal.

They hope to collect 100 new toys.

Dinner is served at 5.

If you'd like to take an order to go, you should call ahead at 262-9600.