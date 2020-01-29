Solon puppy to represent Maine in the Puppy Bowl

Everyone is getting ready for the Super Bowl, but that's not the only big game that day. The Puppy Bowl will also be taking place and Duncan, a puppy from Solon, will be representing the Pine Tree State.

The game involves pitting more than a dozen puppies against each other in the cutest sports event of the year. Jeana Roth at the Animal Refuge League of greater Portland was excited for people to meet Duncan.

He's one of about a 100 or so animals rescued from a dog boarding organization in Solon.

Roth says, "He is doing so well now. He has been adopted. He is in a loving family but we are excited to see him on the big turf field this Sunday representing Maine and representing the Animal Refuge League."

While Duncan has been adopted, Roth says many dogs and other animals are available to adopt as well.