Solidarity Harvest volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for families in need

"This is a massive amount of really high quality food."

Since 2003, volunteers at Food and Medicine have been cleaning, sorting, and bagging food destined for the Thanksgiving tables of those in need around the state. The Solidarity Harvest has grown over time. Jack McKay is the director of Food and Medicine.

"Over the last three or four years, it's been 1300 meals which is enough to feed over ten thousand people."

A donation of $40 is enough for one basket which is filled with enough food for a full Thanksgiving spread, minus the turkey.

"Our goal is to raise $55,000." says McKay. "We're at about $48,000 we have about another $7000 to go."

Most of the money goes to local farms, Prentice Grassi of Villageside Farm in Freedom says the partnership is mutually beneficial.

"They check in over the course of the season, make sure our crops are doing well. They also, it's worth noting, pay half of the invoice at the beginning of the season when farms are incurring most of their cost."

They are also supported by Penquis which runs the ongoing Turkey Drive which you can donate to all this week and during the WABI Turkey Telethon. Kara Hay President and CEO of Penquis says the mission is important.

"Though the food insecurity numbers are horrible and heart wrenching, the generosity and commitment of our communities is such a beautiful thing."

"It's estimated that there are over 260,000 people in Maine who are food insecure." says McKay. "That's 20% of the population. We get countless letters from people who say that but for this, I wouldn't have Thanksgiving."