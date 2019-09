A Lincoln woman got quite the surprise at work Wednesday morning.

Kim Murray was aware that her daughter, Becca, who has been stationed in South Korea for the last year would be home soon.

However, she had no idea that Becca would show up at her work and surprise her!

Becca gave her mom some flowers as you can see in the video and quite the hug.

Becca says she will be home until the first of October.

She's heading to Fort Stewart in Georgia next.