Sold Out Show in Bangor Expected to Bring Heavy Traffic

A sold out show at the Cross Center is expected to bring heavy traffic to Bangor.

Country music's Luke Combs performs at the Cross Center Friday night at 7.

It will bring thousands of extra people to Bangor.

City of Bangor Public Information Coordinator Zeth Lundy says to expect traffic delays.

"We're very lucky here in that we've got this great mellow city where it's so easy to get from point a to point b and you sort of get used to how easy it is and how very little time it takes you to do anything. And so sometimes when it takes you an extra five minutes to do something and you're not expecting it it can kind of get you bent all out of shape so we just like to give people a heads up when stuff like this is coming down the pike."

Restaurants and bars are expected to be busy too.