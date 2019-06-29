Softball tournament fundraises for cancer victim and his family

BANGOR, Maine (WABI)- A softball tournament took place this morning at Union Street Field in Bangor.
It was a fundraiser for Brady Nickeson's family.
The Glenburn young baseball player who died from bone cancer recently.
The hope was to raise as much money as possible for the family in a fun way that Brady would have loved.
"Preston and I had played ball together for years, and I decided to do something nice for the family, put together a tournament to raise money for him and his family, for everything that they've gone through," says Paul Clement, the organizer.
More than a dozen teams signed up to play.