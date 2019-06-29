Softball tournament fundraises for cancer victim and his family

A softball tournament took place this morning at Union Street Field in Bangor.

It was a fundraiser for Brady Nickeson's family.

The Glenburn young baseball player who died from bone cancer recently.

The hope was to raise as much money as possible for the family in a fun way that Brady would have loved.

"Preston and I had played ball together for years, and I decided to do something nice for the family, put together a tournament to raise money for him and his family, for everything that they've gone through," says Paul Clement, the organizer.

More than a dozen teams signed up to play.

