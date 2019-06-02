Softball players shave heads to support 7-year-old teammate with cancer

A youth sports team in Arizona showed the true meaning of teamwork by shaving their heads in support after one of their players got a serious cancer diagnosis.

Leighton Accardo, 7, (center) was just diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. When she shaved her head, her softball teammates and best friends showed their support by doing the same. (Source: KPHO/KTVK/CNN)

Leighton Accardo, 7, was just diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, something her family never saw coming.

"They discovered multiple masses throughout her abdomen, on her liver and on her lungs. They started chemo the next day,” said Carly Accardo, Leighton’s mother.

The brave 7-year-old, a member of the Peaches softball team in Chandler, Ariz., decided she’d shave her head Tuesday after the boys’ baseball game.

Her friends brought signs with the hashtag “Shavin for Leighton.”

Leighton’s best friends, Emily and Katie, who are also her softball and hockey teammates, didn’t want their friend to feel alone. All three girls, holding hands, shaved their heads together.

"Well, I wanted to be supportive of Leighton, and we’re really good friends, and I just wanted to help her,” Emily said.

Leighton’s coaches also shaved their heads, and more than a dozen boys playing baseball at the field joined in.

While Leighton can’t play with her team right now, she has a huge amount of support behind her, ready to help her with this fight. And when times get tough, she wears a bracelet that reminds her to have courage.

“This is my bracelet. It says, ‘You are strong. You are brave. You got this,’” Leighton said.

