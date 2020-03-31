Social media is a must during pandemic according to business expert

Getting creative with your business.

That's what a lot of locally owned shops are doing to keep their heads afloat during this pandemic.

It's not easy.

Bangor Area Region Chamber of Commerce President Deb Neuman did have some advice for businesses.

She encourages owners to get on social media.

According to her, social media platforms are what's going to keep you connected to your customers now more than ever.

Get creative and post often so your products are being seen by people who are spending more time online on a daily basis.

She says if you haven't created an online presence, whether it be social media or a website, now is the time to do it.

Deb also says the Chambers of Commerce across the state have been meeting with the state delegation and business leaders to come up with a plan for what comes after.

She says, "This is now really starting to sink in that this isn't going to be over any time soon, and the hardest part of all of this is the uncertainty. Both state leaders and our federal delegation get it. They really get it. They understand what's happening. I was just on a call with two senators who said when we get through this health crisis, we want to make sure that the businesses impacted can recover.">

Deb recommends that community members offer support by shopping online or purchasing gift cards.

One idea for those low on income is to go online and leave a positive recommendation on some of your favorite businesses social media pages or sites like Yelp.

She says the best resource for businesses right now is the maine.gov website where you'll find the most up-to-date information regarding emergency legislation and financial assistance.

The Bangor Area Region Chamber of Commerce has also created a Facbeook group for local businesses and individuals to find information.

It's called "Better Together - Community support during COVID 19."

Community members and businesses have been sharing information and resources on there as well.