Social-distancing rules imposed to protect against the new coronavirus also appear to be reducing incidence of the flu.

The number of influenza cases increased by 184 in the three weeks since late March when most of the social distancing policies began in Maine.

The number of flu cases grew by 1,812 during that same period a year earlier.

All told, some 514 people have been hospitalized because of influenza since the start of the flu season, and 40 people have died.