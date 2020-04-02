Social Security beneficiaries NOT required to file taxes for stimulus rebate

Mainers and others receiving social security benefits will *not* have to file a tax return in order to receive a stimulus check.

Senator Susan Collins was among those supporting the policy by the U.S. Department of Treasure and the Internal Revenue Service, making it easier for many seniors to see their check in the mail.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act provides tax rebates of up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples.The checks begin phasing out for single filers with incomes exceeding $75,000 and $150,000 for joint filers.

The first payments are expected to go out in the next few weeks.

