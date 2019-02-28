Sober Living House in Bangor Looking to Expand

A sober living house for men in Bangor has been operating at capacity and is looking to expand.

The Fresh Start Sober Living House opened on Ohio Street in October with seven beds for men in recovery.

Owner Scott Pardy says the program has been successful, with at least half of the residents moving on and making positive changes to their lives.

With fifteen men on a waiting list they're now looking to buy another building.

Pardy has his eye on a nearby building. "It's been partially gutted so we can do what we want with it. In other words we can easily fit six rooms into it and get six more beds."

James Rickrode manages the house and said, "I get calls on a regular basis and when we first got started I was able to give most of the people who called and met our requirements a place to stay. At this point I'm turning away people on a regular basis and telling people they're on a list they're on a list."

Fresh Start is looking for donations of money, supplies, and labor to help support the expansion.

You can find more information about fresh start sober living house on Facebook.

