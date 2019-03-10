Snowmobiler injured following crash in West Forks

WEST FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A person was seriously injured following a snowmobile crash in West Forks Saturday.
According to the West Forks Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened around 10:30 Saturday morning near ITS 87.
We're told the snowmobiler was transported by LifeFlight to a local hospital.
Crews say they set up a landing zone along Route 201. Crews then assisted with getting the patient out of a ravine and onto a backboard.
It is unclear at this time how severe their injuries are.
No word yet on what caused that crash.