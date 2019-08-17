Snowmobile grass drag racing underway in Hermon

There's a lot of high-speed fun happening in Hermon this weekend.

Snowmobilers from all over the country are participating in the 4th annual Pat Parker Memorial Grass Drags.

It's put on by the Penobscot Snowmobile Club.

Members say the goal of the event is to keep the sport alive while helping out a local snowmobile club.

"It's coming back strong," said Bryon Ogden of the Penobscot Snowmobile Club. "We have about 70 sleds here so far. So, it's continued to grow. Word is speeding and it continues to do real well."

Racing continues Sunday.

It is a family-friendly event.

It's $10 to get in for those 12 and older.

