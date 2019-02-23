Two men injured after snowmobile crash near Stacyville

A Massachusetts man is in critical condition following a snowmobile crash near Staceyville Friday night.

47-year old Keith Sanford of Benedicta and 55-year old Duane Carter of Massachusetts were riding with a group on ITS 83, a portion of Swift Brook Road when they failed to negotiate a curve causing Carter to collide with the back of Sanford's snowmobile.

Carter was thrown from the sled, causing him critical injuries. Sanford suffered a back injury.

Both men were transported to a Millinocket hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.