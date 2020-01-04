Snowmobile clubs are opening for the season

Snowmobile clubs are opening their doors again on the weekends for the season.

Washburn Trail runners opened back up on Friday.

Riders can now stop by on weekends through the season which goes until late March.

"It's great to see the same faces coming back year after year and if they have small children, it's nice to be able to watch those kids grow up and we've seen a lot of that over the years,” says Audrey Hartford, the kitchen manager. “We're accepting memberships all the time, if you're riding the trails up here, take an opportunity to stop in and see what we have to offer."

The Washburn Trail Runners club is open every weekend for anyone interested in stopping by for breakfast or lunch.

