Snowmobile club in Jackman receive large grant for new groomer

Spring has sprung, but that isn't stopping Mainers in some parts of the state from still enjoying winter activities.

Jackman still has over a foot of snow, and snowmobilers are enjoying the well-groomed trails.

"It's probably over fifty percent of our tax base is generated by homes that are owned by snowmobilers. Most of our businesses are snowmobile related. They run four seasons, but snowmobiling covers a lot of the winter costs when the cost of heating and electricity is higher."

Border Riders Snowmobile Club in Jackman say they've been extremely busy over the winter grooming trails for riders.

"We spend around eighty thousand dollars a year just to groom the number of miles that we do. We have five pieces of equipment that we run pretty much on a nightly basis depending on the needs."

They recently received a grant of seventy-thousand dollars from USDA Rural Development.

That helped the club purchase a new snow groomer.

"These local snowmobile clubs are all volunteers, and they do fundraisers, and they are really the heart and soul behind the trail system here in Maine, and it is volunteer labor, and if they didn't maintain these trails, the industry wouldn't be what it is."

Snowmobiling is a very important part of the state's economy.

"It's about a three-hundred-fifty million dollar annual economic impact and supports about thirty-two-hundred jobs, and so, that is what we are about at Rural Development."

Groomers work anywhere from nine to twelve hours a night to make sure the trails are in tip-top shape.

Folks in Jackman predict there is still about three weeks left of good snowmobiling.