Snow will bring messy weather on Friday

The first of two systems that will impact Maine over the next 24-48 hours will move in and bring us some snowfall on Thursday. Expect periods of snow with accumulations of 1"-3" along the coast and 2"-5" elsewhere by evening.

The first storm will bring snow with the snow likely becoming a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain later in the day or evening as milder air works up into southern and coastal parts of the state. The first storm will likely bring between 2 and 5” of snow to most of Maine by the time it tapers off later in the afternoon or evening.

Southern and coastal Maine will likely see a combination of rain, freezing rain and some sleet, with any mixed precipitation across southern, central and coastal Maine changing back to snow before ending Friday evening.