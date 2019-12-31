Snow makes for slippery morning commute in Bangor area

Winter weather has made for slippery road conditions across the region Tuesday morning.

There have been reports of several accidents.

Police urge folks to use caution while driving and slow down.

Bangor Public Works has been out plowing the roadways since around ten Monday night.

Bangor Public Works Director, Eric Willett says, "We had a small crew in until two and then we brought everybody in. I've had 25 trucks out plowing and salting and sanding since two in the morning. It's been kind of like last year. The storms are wet, we have a lot of rain right afterwards so we are expecting a big pothole season."

With snow expected to taper off Tuesday afternoon, officials say they plan to get the downtown Bangor area clear for New Year's Eve festivities.

There will be no parking ban Tuesday night to allow folks to go out and enjoy ringing in the new year.