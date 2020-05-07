Snow in the month of May: Mainers should plan for a mix of rain and snow this weekend

Some snow is likely headed to parts of our region this weekend.

The storm is expected to move in later Friday night and continues through the day Saturday.

Those in the north will see snow and elsewhere will be a mix of rain and snow.

Plan for mixed precipitation that could include heavy snow and gusty winds as well.

Sunday looks to be a drier day.

Full forecast from the TV5 Forecast Center: (Updated: Thursday May 7, 2020 @7:32AM)

Low pressure will move to our east as we go through the day today. The bulk of the storm remains offshore but the storm is close enough to graze us with the northern edge of its cloud cover and precipitation. This will result in a chance for a few light rain showers today. The best chance for showers will during the morning hours and most numerous for areas closer to the coast. We may hang on to a few isolated showers this afternoon especially Downeast and along the coast but otherwise expect dry conditions for most spots this afternoon with variably cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60° for highs this afternoon. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a chance for some scattered rain and snow showers after midnight as a weak disturbance approaches. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s for nighttime lows.

The weak disturbance is forecast to pass through Maine on Friday giving us a chance for a few showers throughout the day. Showers could mix with some wet snow over northern areas Friday morning. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Friday with slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s for highs. Strengthening low pressure is forecast to move off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Friday night then head northeast thru the Gulf of Maine on Saturday. Precipitation with this storm will move in later Friday night and continue through the day Saturday. Based on the latest information, it looks like the atmosphere will be cold enough to produce snow across the north and mixed rain/snow elsewhere at the onset Friday night. Precipitation will likely fall as wet snow or mixed rain/snow over areas north of Bangor through the day Saturday while areas from Bangor to the coastline see any rain/snow mix transition to rain during the day. Precipitation amounts and types will be dependent on the exact track of the storm so stay tuned to future forecasts for any changes. The wind should be fairly gusty as well so the combination of a heavy wet snow and a gusty wind may result in some power outages during the day Saturday. Precipitation will taper off late Saturday night or early Sunday morning leading to a drier day on Sunday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Sunday but at this point, it looks like a dry day. It will remain breezy and cool though with high temperatures only in the 40s to around 50°. A quiet stretch of weather is expected for the early to middle part of next week..

Today: Variably cloudy with scattered showers possible, mainly during the morning. The best chance of showers will be for areas closer to the coast. Highs between 54°-61°. Variable wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers possible after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. Highs between 48°-56°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW