Snow in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon

It looks like 2-5” of snow is expected from the Bangor region and north, with 1-3” inches near the coast. Precipitation will exit the state Tuesday night. Wednesday is shaping up to be a dry day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s.

From the WABI TV-5 Weather Center:(updated 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 18)

Low pressure will be pushing through the Great Lakes region this morning. As a result, clouds will increase throughout the morning hours. Snow will develop across the state during the afternoon hours. It will start as snow for the entire state and should stay snow for the duration for central and northern areas. However, near and along the coast it will likely mix with, and change to rain during the evening hours. It looks like 2-5” of snow is expected from the Bangor region and north, with 1-3” inches near the coast. Precipitation will exit the state durint he night tonight. Wednesday is shaping up to be a dry day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. High pressure builds in to our southwest on Thursday. This will usher in a northwest wind throughout the day and with that, much colder temperatures. Highs will top out in the teens for much of the state with partly cloudy skies. High pressure remains in control on Friday. We stay on the chilly side as well. Highs will top out in the 20s for much of the state.

Today: Increasing cloudiness during the morning. Snow will develop during the afternoon. It will eventually mix with and change to rain near and along the coast. Highs will run in the 30s across the state. Winds becoming southeast 5-15 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH especially closer to the coast.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, highs will top out in the 30s for much of the region.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and much colder. Highs will run in the teens.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies. Chilly, highs will top out in the 20s across the state.