Snow in Vegas! Desert city gets first snowfall in decade

Las Vegas is getting a rare taste of winter weather, with significant snowfall across the metro area in a decade.

Courtesy: CNN VAN

The National Weather Service said Las Vegas' half an inch (1.3 centimeters) of snow late Wednesday was the first measurable snow on a Feb. 20 since record keeping started in 1937.

Forecasters say the snow accumulation could reach 3 inches by Friday on the western and southern outskirts of the city, but rain could reduce accumulation.

Las Vegas schools were open Thursday and the Nevada Highway Patrol said some areas had snow and ice but all freeways were open.