Snow headed to the region on Thursday and Friday

Snow is headed to the region on Thursday.

It will continue into Friday, and high winds are also expected.

Snow could be heavy at times late Thursday and early Friday.

Much of the state north and west of Bangor could see 6”-12” of accumulation. A lower amount of about 3”-6” will fall from Bangor southward with 1”-3” possible along the immediate coast.

The storm will wind down during the day Friday.

Full forecast:

From the TV 5 Forecast Center: (Updated: Wednesday April 8, 2020 @7:56AM)

High pressure to our north will provide us with a nice Wednesday. We’ll see a partly to mostly sunny sky today with seasonable temperatures. Highs will climb to the mid-40s to low 50s in most spots this afternoon. Our weather will remain quiet tonight with clear to partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the 20s to near 30° for nighttime lows.

A strong storm moving out of the Great Lakes region is forecast to move through New England Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. This is going to bring us a round of snow, mix and rain as it moves through. As the storm approaches, Thursday will start out dry with thickening clouds during the morning hours. Precipitation will spread from west to east across the state during the late morning through the afternoon hours becoming steadier and heavier later in the day. As the precipitation develops, expect it to start as snow and mixed rain/snow across the north with rain and mixed rain/snow elsewhere. As we head into Thursday evening and Thursday night, colder air will be pulled southward which will cause any mix and/or rain to changeover to snow for most locales especially away from the coast. At this point, it looks like coastal areas will likely see mixed rain/snow through the nighttime hours. Precipitation will be heavy at times Thursday night and early Friday too which will allow the snowfall to pile up pretty quickly. The other concern is the wind. As the storm approaches during the day Thursday, a southeast wind ahead of the storm will be increasing during the afternoon and will become gusty later in the afternoon through the night with gusts to 25-35 MPH possible inland and 35-45 MPH possible along the coast which could cause some scattered power outages. Snowfall accumulations look like they will range from 6”-12” for much of the state just north and west of Bangor, 3”-6” from Bangor southward with 1”-3” possible along the immediate coast. The steadier snow and mixed rain/snow Friday morning will taper to mixed rain/snow showers as we head into the afternoon and the storm pulls away from the region. Precipitation will wind down during the day Friday likely ending out as mixed rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening. The wind will remain gusty from the north/northwest on Friday making for a chilly day as the storm moves away. Temperatures for both Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 30s to around 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. High pressure building into the Northeast will bring us drier and brighter weather for the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 44°-54°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 21°-31°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Thickening clouds, snow & mix developing north and mix and rain developing elsewhere, mainly during the afternoon. Highs between 38°-44°. Southeast wind increasing to 10-20 MPH with higher gusts later in the day.

Friday: Morning snow and mix likely tapering to mixed rain/snow showers during the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW