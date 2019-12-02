Snow headed to eastern and central Maine, forecasted to arrive overnight Monday

The TV5 Weather Team is tracking a winter storm that will bring snow to our region Monday night.

Monday will be breezy and mainly dry, with the northern half of the state seeing sunshine, but temperatures hovering in the upper 20s to mid-30s for highs. The wind will make it feel colder.

Snow will spread south to north across the state as we head through the overnight hours.

Snow will mix with and change to some sleet and freezing rain over Downeast locales Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s for overnight lows, coldest north.

Periods of snow will continue throughout the day Tuesday and could be heavy at times as well. Any mixed precipitation Downeast should transition to all snow as the atmosphere cools off. Snow will taper off later in the afternoon and evening as the storm begins to move to our east.

The wind will remain gusty Tuesday as well with a northerly wind between 10-20 MPH and gusting to around 30 MPH at times.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south across the state.

Drier weather will return on Wednesday, but likely not much sunshine.

