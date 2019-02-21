Snow fall means busy days for Hermon Mountain

Vacation week for schools means more than high school basketball...

Out at Hermon Mountain free days for kids and families means business is booming.

Owner Bill Whitcomb, who has been running the mountain for 33 years, says this is their busiest time of the year..

We stopped by Thursday afternoon to talk with Bill and his sidekick Troy...

After an odd winter in terms of weather patterns, they say recently outdoor enthusiasts have been very happy.

"The snowmobile trails are open now because it's been hard for everybody down here in the Central to Southern part of the state," said Bill. "Of course the Northern part is that great snow and I'm not saying don't go North but we finally have the snow down here. Get out and enjoy the ice fishing, the cost country skiing, the snowmobiling do it all."

"It's been a lot of fun," said young Troy Frasier. "Skiing, tubing, watching the other kids do it. Watching them have fun."

Like Troy said that if you haven't given it a shot... Their snow tubing is a great event for one and all.