Snow expected Tuesday, by evening some areas could see several inches of fresh accumulation

On Tuesday, some folks around the region will see snowfall that could start later in the morning.

While accumulations will range from 2-5 inches for most locales, some areas to the west could see 4-7 inches.

From the TV 5 Forecast Center: (Updated: Monday February 17, 2020 @12:00PM)

High pressure will give us partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Colder air moving into the state behind a cold front that passed through the state this morning will cause temperatures to begin to fall a bit this afternoon with reading in the teens north and 20s elsewhere by later this afternoon. A clear and frigid night on tap for tonight with lows near -10° north to around +8° along the coast.

High pressure will slide to our east Tuesday. We’ll start the day dry with some early sunshine possible then clouds will take over as the morning progresses. Low pressure over the Great Lakes to start Tuesday will move to the east/northeast, passing just north of Maine during the afternoon and evening. This will bring us a quick shot of snowfall developing Tuesday afternoon then winding down by around midnight Tuesday night. With the system expected to pass just north of the state, it looks like some warmer air will move into southern and coastal areas Tuesday evening allowing the snow to mix with or even change to rain. Precipitation will wind down from west to east across the state during the late evening hours followed by partial clearing late. By late Tuesday evening, accumulations will range from 2”-5” for most locales with some lightly higher amounts of 4”-7” possible over western parts of the state. Wednesday looks decent with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-20s to mid-30s. We may see a few lingering snow showers Wednesday morning otherwise expect a dry day. A cold front will move through Wednesday afternoon followed by a shot of arctic air moving in Wednesday night. This will make for a very cold day Thursday despite a good deal of sunshine. Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures only reaching the single numbers and teens for highs. High pressure will bring us a nice day Friday with sunshine and highs in the 20s.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures falling to the upper teens to mid-20s by later this afternoon. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and frigid. Lows between -10° to +8°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Some early sunshine then becoming cloudy. Snow developing during the afternoon. Snow may mix with or change to rain over southern and coastal areas during the evening. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: A few morning snow showers possible then partly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and frigid. Highs in the mid-single numbers to mid-teens, coldest north.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the 20s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW