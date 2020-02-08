Snow and cold cause difficulties for crews battling Caribou fire

Fire destroyed a home in Caribou Friday night.

Firefighters say the storm hindered efforts in putting out the fire at the home on Van Buren Road.

They say high winds and gusts fueled the fire, while heavy snow and cold temperatures made it difficult to keep equipment from freezing up.

When crews arrived on scene just before 5:00 p.m. Friday, they found the homeowner outside. They say that person had just been rescued by two bystanders who were passing by.

They were later transported to a local hospital but have since been released.

