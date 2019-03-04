Snow Day Activities at Old Town-Orono YMCA

As snow blanketed the state, flights were cancelled and schools were closed.

"Just because there's no school for the kids doesn't mean that the parents don't have work." said Shawn Fournier of the Old Town-Orono YMCA.

Many of those parents found a place to turn to when the snow day was called.

"We'll take care of the kids. Watch them. We'll give them activities and keep them entertained as well as keep them moving."

The Old Town-Orono YMCA was filled with around fifty kids playing capture the flag.

"So there's four corners or four quadrants, so you had to sneak over to another team and bring it back safely over onto your side."

"How are you guys doing right now? Are you winning?"

"Good! Yeah! We're doing amazing. That's all we can say. Yeah!"

"We keep their minds growing and their bodies healthy and active"

"It was really fun. I like dancing. I used to do it when I was three years old."

"It's a safe place for them to come and still have a great day."

But perhaps it's better to hear it from the kids themselves.

"I like how they do a lot of activities and field trips that are really fun."

"My favorite part of the Y is just going to Tae Kwan Do. It's amazing."

"Hanging out with my friends and playing games."

"My favorite part is spending time with my friends. "

"Hmmm.... everything!"