Smyrna farms find different methods to survive hay shortage

A winter hay shortage had some farmers concerned about how they'd feed their livestock. In this week's County Ag Report, Kathy McCarty has more on how two Smyrna farms made it through the winter.

Livestock owners across The County are breathing a sigh of relief, as snow gives way and things begin to grow. Last year's hay shortage caused farms like A Life Line, located in Smyrna, to wonder how they'd feed their animals. Brandy Clark says it was the kindness of a fellow farmer that helped them make it through the winter.

"With the help of the bison farm over in Oakfield, got us through. We went through about a hundred and ten round bales to date, and - not counting the square bales," said barn manager, Brandy Clark.

Warm weather and new growth means critters will soon be able to forage outside again.

"As soon as we get the fences back up from the snow and everybody'll be very happy to be out on pasture," said Clark.

Others were more fortunate to have alternate food sources available. Perry Lilley, owner of Lilley Farms, says last year's drought conditions affected the hay crop, but other silage crops did fine.

"Our milk cows were relying on corn silage and alfalfa grass silage, and those crops did fine. Your alfalfa's fairly deep-rooted, it's able to get moistue," said Perry Lilley, owner of Lilley Farms.

Lilley Farms uses a method called no-till, a practice of planting crops without tilling the soil. Perry Lilley says this way of planting comes with big benefits.

"We're into no-till, so we no-till all our crops in, which means you're not disturbing the soil and so your soil is able to hold moisture and absorb moisture better than tilled fields. So we ended up with a very good corn crop. Our grain crop, like barley, was a really good crop," said Lilley.

Lilley says although they were a bit short on hay, they were able to use alfalfa and other silage to get them through the winter. He says his herd will be back to grazing, once the ground dries and the fields begin to turn green.