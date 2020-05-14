Smokey the Bear Coloring Contest

The Maine Forest Service wants to see if your kids can stay between the lines - and learn a little fire safety in the process.

They are inviting kids of all ages to take part in the Smokey Bear Coloring Project.

Visit the Maine Forest Service on Facebook and you can find the pictures.

Print it, color it and take a picture of your work to submit.

"It's been windy out and the conditions are right for fires to get away from folks," said Director Patty Cormier. "As we are seeing in the high number of fires this year. And with Memorial Day coming up we want kids to give that message to their parents. For them to carry it forward and say hey guys let's be careful with fire."

The deadline to submit is June 30th.

The Service Director says those that take part might just find themselves receiving a fun prize in return.