Smell of gas causes brief closure of DHHS building in Augusta

A scary start to the day for some state employees in Augusta on Thursday as the smell of gas caused the Department of Health and Human services building to be evacuated.

It turns out the building's propane tanks had been filled overnight and everything was alright.

Augusta's Fire Chief says they were called around 7:45 Thursday morning.

Authorities had to close a portion of State Street while they investigated.

The chief said once workers from the gas company arrived on scene they were able to check the building and determine all was well.

The office, and the road, re-opened about a half hour later.

--Photo Courtesy Augusta PD--