Smart and Edwards Funeral Home ready for Halloween night

Folks at Smart and Edwards Funeral Home are ready for their biggest night of the year...Halloween.

After spending months collecting over 300 pumpkins, dropping them off at local elementary schools, and picking them up all decorated, they are now all on display.

For the past 20 years, kids gather Halloween night at the funeral home to check out their pumpkin.

Cotton candy, popcorn, and, of course, candy are provided for everyone along with prizes for the best-decorated pumpkins.

"It's incredible. Every year I am amazed at how well the kids do. As you can see, there is incredible talent out there. We got the painted ones here because if it rains, we don't want the paint to come off. We got the other ones out here we are trying to light as long as it doesn't rain. The carved ones are awesome, too. The judges have an awful time trying to pick winners."

The funeral home expects over a thousand kids to show up tonight.