Small town gives thanks together in memory of longtime resident

"It's usually really packed. Every table is usually full."

Though the winter weather slowed the crowd a bit, the Liberty Community Hall filled with residents of the area for their fifth annual Thanksgiving meal.

Bill Gillespie is the Liberty Fire Chief. "Five years ago we lost a pillar in the community and it happened right around the holidays."

When longtime town clerk Bud Steeves died suddenly, it inspired the people of Liberty to come together as a community, a tradition they've kept up.

"Every year it gets a little bit bigger. We have whole families that come here to celebrate. Easier than trying to squeeze everybody in a house."

Eileen Arsenault says she comes every year. "Liberty is a small town so it's nice to get together."

"This is my second year." said Emily Kohl. "I love coming here. I had other opportunities but this is a wonderful time to be together with my community."

In the spirit of giving thanks, the event also serves as a time to collect food for the local pantry.

"We've never run out of food." says Gillespie. "And the last couple of years we've been able to send the food that we don't use to the soup kitchen so it doesn't go to waste."

Everything at the meal has been donated, including nearly twenty turkeys. Community members volunteer their time and their cooking skills.

"We just put it out of Facebook and people just come out of the woodwork."

Bob Keegan says he always leaves feeling full. "We feel great every time we come. We wouldn't miss it for the world."

