Small glass of juice or soda a day linked to increased risk of cancer, study finds

Just a small glass of juice or soda a day can increase your overall risk for cancer by nearly 20 percent.

That’s according to a new study published Wednesday in the medical journal BMJ.

The research looked at more than 100,000 French adults.

The study found that drinking just a small glass of a sugary drink per day, 100 milliliters, or about a third of a typical can of soda, could increase your overall cancer risk by 18 percent, and could increase the risk for breast cancer by 22 percent.

The research, however, found no link between diet beverages and cancer, although the authors warned the finding should be interpreted with caution, because diet beverages had a relatively low consumption rate among the study participants.

The lead author of the study said the findings add to research showing that reducing how many sweetened beverages we drink would be beneficial for our health.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.