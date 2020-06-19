Small forest fires pop up around the state

Hot temperatures raised the fire danger in the state from moderate to high.

The heat was tough on crews battling a fire in Bucksport.

The fire on Thurston Pond Road threatened a camp and outbuilding around one o'clock this afternoon.

Crews from Bucksport, Orrington, and Orland responded.

The flames burned the groundcover of about two tenths of an acre before crews got it out.

Cpt. John Gavelek of Bucksport fire tells us improper disposal of ashes sparked the fire.

"Make sure they're good and wet. No smoldering. Make sure the fire is completely out and cold."

Another small forest fire in Hudson was also extinguished late this afternoon.

No word on how that started.