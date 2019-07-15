Small businesses in Bar Harbor are having a strong summer tourism season

The summer tourism season in Maine is well underway, and businesses are still moving along with this particularly busy summer.

Now at the halfway point between Memorial Day and Labor Day, local businesses say they've had a great summer so far.

"Summer has been pretty, I mean it's been steady. It's starting to get into a little bit of a lull after the fourth which is normal. And then we'll pick right back up and then it's craziness until about Labor Day and then it slows down, I mean minimally," said Eric Morris, General Manager of Atlantic Brewing Company.

In the summer days, businesses like the Atlantic Brewing Company are still getting a steady stream of customers all day long.

Here along Cottage Street and Main Street in Bar Harbor, tourists have been combing through the streets for the past few weeks.

Both foot and road traffic have intensified, which has led to more customers coming into local stores.

"Summer's been good. I mean we have a few things that are different in Bar Harbor this year. We have the new street parking fees, and we've had a lot of construction but that doesn't seem to have impacted business negatively at all," said Bob Pushard, Manager of The Bull'n Pinch.

July fourth weekend especially brought along plenty of people.

"Fourth of July is always good. It's very much a local holiday. We get a lot of folks from the surrounding communities and we're glad to have everyone stop in," said Pushard.

But now at the halfway point of summer, businesses are beginning to focus on a strong finish to the summer season.

"Man I mean we're halfway there, only six more weeks until Labor Day and then we will start to wind down and kind of collect ourselves," said Morris.

Businesses in Bar Harbor have been busy but there's still time before fall turns its leaves.