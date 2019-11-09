Small act of kindness goes a long way

A man in Aroostook County is on the hunt to track down a boy who returned his wallet while he was shopping at Walmart in Presque Isle.

“Has my military retired card, VA card, my passport card,” said Steve Moran.

All things Steve Moran came close to having to replace this week had it not been for an honest kid.

“I went to Walmart to pick up a few things, I didn’t have much, I went through the self-checkout line and hastily packed my three bags that I had and I had a couple picture frames and they were kind of bulky and they were kind of hanging out of the bag, so bagged them up and was walking out the front entrance door and I heard a voice, ‘excuse me sir, a young child ran up to me and handed me my wallet,” said Moran.

Moran was shocked at the time to see the boy hand him his beloved Boston Celtics wallet.

“It ran through my head the time it was going to take, I have like five ID cards in there and a couple hundred dollars in there and credit cards and everything else that everyone carriers around,” said Moran.

He admits he was taken aback by the situation.

“I offered him a dollar, should have offered him a lot more and he said, ‘no sir you don’t have to do that.’ I handed it to him again and he thanked me. I turned around and walked I was parked near the end of the parking lot, so I walked back to my truck,” explained Moran.

Moran said he drove around the parking lot looking for the boy and his mother.

“His mother was about 20 feet behind him, I saw her when he handed me the wallet, and she had a full shopping cart so I figured they would still be in the parking area, but couldn’t find them,” said Moran.

This then promoted him to make a post on social media.

“He didn’t hesitate, I heard a voice excuse me and he ran up, pretty sure he had red hair, like I said between 8-10 and I was shocked, very happy but stunned,” Moran said.

Moran who is a veteran has carried this army values card around for 20 years now.

“One of the things it mentions on there is integrity and doing the right thing at all times and I think that’s what that young man did,” said Moran.

Moran hopes someone will be able to connect him to the boy and his mother. He wants to properly thank him for an honest act that you can’t quite put a price on.

