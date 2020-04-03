Small Maine business owners apply for relief money for their companies and employees affected by COVID-19

Small Maine business owners are now applying for relief money for their companies and their employees affected by the coronavirus.

Senator Susan Collins co-authored the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program as part of the Coronavirus Economic Recovery Bill.

Friday, small business owners started submitting applications for a loan that can provide eight weeks of employee salaries.

It can also be used for essentials like rent and utilities.

Collins tells us if employers maintain their payroll - the loan would be forgiven.

Around more than $4 billion of loans have been obligated.

Sen. Susan Collins said, "These small businesses have run into a real cash flow problem. They don't want to lay off their workers. They've had no choice but to do so. We want to keep that connection between the employer and the employees so that when this passes the employees can come back to work and the small business will still be there. It won't have given up and shuttered its doors forever."

Many small business owners ran into some roadblocks like technical problems.

The small business administration did say it had approved more than 12,000 loans.

Collins says with any new program there can be some glitches, so be patient.

Here's more information https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program-ppp

