Slow speed chase around Augusta area lands one man with charges

A Smithfield man is accused of leading police on a low-speed chase around the Augusta area.

64-year-old Adrian Silva was arrested in Manchester.

Police say around 6:30 last night they received reports of an erratic driver on Western Avenue.

They followed Silva's car with their sirens and lights activated as he drove toward the Winthrop town line.

They say then Silva slowly turned around, and headed back toward Manchester before he came to a stop in a convenience store parking lot where was arrested.

He's charged with failing to stop for police and posted bail at the police station.

He is scheduled to be in court in April.