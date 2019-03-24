Slopestyle Competition held at Hermon Mountain

Skiers and snowboarders were able to show off their skills at a Slopestyle Competition today.

Hermon Mountain hosted the event for all ages.

First place winners received one hundred dollars cash prize.

Participants had to maneuver different jumps and obstacles for the judges.

We are told it is a great way to bring folks together at the end of the season.

"They work really hard and have fun. They work together to practice new tricks and when they nail one they get really excited and then they get to show it off here and cheer each other on. It is a really great event."

Hermon Mountain hopes to keep hosting the event for many years to come.