Slick roads are making for tough travel conditions this Thanksgiving

Dozens of plows were out clearing the roads Thanksgiving morning for travelers visiting family, pedestrians, and other vehicles alike.

Throughout the afternoon conditions began to improve but remembering to drive with caution in dense wet snow, is critical.

Remembering to clear off your cars will also create safer conditions for others on the road.

We spoke with one father son plowing company who say the conditions today were messy, even for just a few inches.

"It's heavy, wet snow. Heavy wet snow. It's awful. So I'll clean the sidewalks and he'll push it and come by and clean it so it's not too bad. You know I think for the trucks it's not bad. Cars I think you want to be a little cautious," said Bill Russo of Landscape Supply.

High speed winds also caused more than 25,000 outages on Thursday.

As well as this large tree crashing down on Route 221 in Hudson, luckily some Maine hospitality from a neighbor saved the day.

"The tree was too large for any of our resources. So somebody in the area happened to have a skidder that they were able to bring up and take care of the tree for us, which is a huge help. If it wasn't for him this road would've been closed for several hours. This is the first time in all the years I've been on this fire department that we ever had to have a skidder come out to help us try to remove a tree from the road," said Hudson Fire Chief Josh Lilley.

The roads and skies are expected to clear up over the next day making for a safer trip home from the holiday.