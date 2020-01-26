Officials looking for information regarding sled dog crash

The Maine Warden Service is asking for the public's help in getting information regarding a hit-and-run in Brownville where they say one snowmobiler did not stop after hitting a sled dog musher.

Officials say the musher was taking part in a sled dog race that shared part of its route with a snowmobile trail just north of Brownville Junction when the crash happened.

We're told the snowmobiler could not keep control of the machine and sideswiped the dog and musher just before 12 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the snowmobiler continued to travel north toward Katahin Ironworks.

The sled dog musher refused medical treatment at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at 973-3700.