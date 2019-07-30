Skowhegan's River Fest begins Tuesday night

Riverfest begins Tuesday night in Skowhegan.

The six day festival will include a barbeque, local music, a lobster bake, a craft fair, and much more.

Some of the proceeds will go to the town's plan to create Run of River, a recreational area on the Kennebec River.

"The town's plan to turn the Kennebec River Gorge right in downtown Skowhegan into a whitewater park for play boating. So that means we are planning for construction of three whitewater features that people can actually come out and kayak and surf and bodyboard on and tube. So it's going to be a great feature right in our downtown, and we're really excited," said Executive Director of Main Street Skowhegan Kristina Cannon.

The festival runs until Sunday.

You can learn more at SkowheganRiverFest.com

