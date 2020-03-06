Skowhegan school officials say they have about 300 suggestions for a new mascot

Skowhegan school officials are a step closer to coming up with a new nickname and mascot.

This time last year, school officials voted to retire the Indians nickname and mascot.

A survey asking for suggestions for a new mascot got 1,600 responses.

That list has been narrowed to about 300.

Multiple submissions and duplicate suggestions were deleted.

According to the Morning Sentinel, SAD 54's school board has formed two committees to review suggestions.

Each will present a list of five options to the board.

From there, middle and high school students will be able to give their feedback.

There's no timeline for making a final choice.