Skowhegan residents react to boards decision to retire mascot

The Skowhegan Area High School mascot is no more.

Thursday night, the school board voted to retire the "Indians" nickname.

It was the last school in Maine to use it.

We caught up with some community members Friday who are wondering what happens next.

After months of debate, a decision has been made.

Thursday night, the School Administrative District 54 Board of Directors voted 14 to 9 to retire the nickname "Indians" for all schools within the district.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Skowhegan is the last school in Maine to drop the indigenous mascot.

Some community members aren't too keen on the idea.

"We've always been "Indians" and always will be," said Skowhegan resident, Nicole Whitman. "I think it was just wrong. I will always be classified as an Indian. I will support my "Indians" stuff with pride because I have Indian in my heritage, so it's not offending to me."

Debates have taken place in school board meetings since 2015. That was the last time the board voted to keep the mascot.

Students say the issue of the mascot has been a hot topic not only within the community, but within the schools.

"We have a bunch of students that think it's really good and they've made speeches as to why, and then we have some students that don't want to be involved in it and don't really care, and we have some that don't really know," said Skowhegan Area High School Senior, Allyson Emery.

Recently, the Maine Department of Education urged schools to "refrain from using mascots and logos that depict Native American tribes, individuals, customs or traditions."

SAD 54 Superintendent Brent Colbry says they are now in the beginning stages of changing the name.

"Over the coming weeks, we will talk about some kind of approach about what to do next. But, I do know that's it's safe to say that we want to include a broad base of input from the community and from students and staff," said Colbry.