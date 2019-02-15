Skowhegan receives Guinness World Record certificate

Skowhegan is home to a new Guinness World Record.

The town now owns the record for most people simultaneously moose calling with 1,054 people.

The official certificate was on display today for people to take pictures with.

They also gave out certificates for anyone who took part in setting the record.

"There's this huge element of community pride because so many different people and organizations and businesses participated in the Moose Festival so we're really all just very excited and proud to have this world record as a claim to fame," said Kristina Cannon, Executive Director of Maine Street Skowhegan.

We're told Skowhegan hopes to host the Moose Festival again.